BOSTON (WHDH) - In what the store owner says is a near daily occurrence, a boutique on Newbury Street in Boston was hit by a pair of shoplifters on Thursday in a brazen crime caught on camera.

“It feels horrible just like, it makes you feel sick,” said Cheng Ma, whose clothing store was robbed. She said two men and a woman came into the store and while the woman distracted an employee, the two men stuffed clothes into a bag and threatened the employee when she confronted them.

“My employee could feel like something is happening and she followed and said are you taking something? And she said I’m going to pepper spray you if you’re following me,” Ma said, adding they stole about $1,600 worth of merchandise — and her peace of mind.

Ma said she’s called the police in the past but they can only do so much. Now, she’s starting her own network of shop owners to alert one another. But for the time being, she’s hoping the thieves don’t strike again.

“We’re just lost, basically we’re just lost,” she said.

Boston police have not provided an update on the investigation.

