(WHDH) — A speed-eater who doesn’t waste her time demolishing her meals recently turned heads when she ate more than three jars of mayonnaise in three minutes.

Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco recently broke the Guinness World Record for the most the most mayo consumed in three minutes.

The 5-foot, 4-inch petite woman downed 3.5 jars of the condiment, which is roughly 86.35 ounces.

Lesco also holds the records for the fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta and fastest time to eat a hot dog with no hands.

I love mayonnaise, but this video made me gag a little! She’s attempting to break the record for eating the most mayo in 3 minutes 🤢 She ate 3 1/2 jars, which is a new record! pic.twitter.com/i44fA93teJ — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) August 30, 2019

