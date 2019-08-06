NEW YORK (WHDH) — A dog cut her weekend stroll short in Manhattan last Saturday by refusing to move no matter how hard her owner tried.

A video that has since gone viral on Twitter shows the pup laying flat on her back on the sidewalk in protest.

The owner can be heard telling the dog to “come on” as she shakes her paw.

The stubborn dog quickly became an online sensation with more than three million views as of Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)