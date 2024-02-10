HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been ticketed for negligent operation after crossing several lanes and careening into a utility pole during a violent early morning crash in Hingham on Saturday that was caught on camera, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Whiting Street around 3:30 a.m. determined the driver may have fallen asleep when an investigation determined they didn’t attempt to slow down before leaving the roadway and hitting the pole, according to Hingham police.

The crash was captured on video by a surveillance camera on a nearby home.

The 48-year-old driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was ticketed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Their name was not released.

