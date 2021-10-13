REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of heating oil rolled over while driving through a rotary in Revere early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the Brown Circle Rotary around 4 a.m. found a Goguen Transportation truck resting on its side.

Surveillance video from the nearby Brothers Auto Body showed the truck attempting to navigate the turn in the rotary before it violently rolled over.

The United States Coast Guard says they responded with a pollution response team after about 7,500 gallons of oil spilled out of the truck onto the roadway.

“All compartments of the tank were punctured and almost the entire load was spilled,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright says fuel did go into a waterway that’s in the area and that the Coast Guard is working to mitigate its effects.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the truck to depress the fuel’s vapors.

There were no reported injuries, according to Bright.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck had a defect in its braking system at the time of the crash, according to state police. The truck has since been taken out of service to undergo repairs.

The rotary to eastbound and westbound traffic on Route 60 has since reopened, MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said. Route 107 south to the rotary will remain closed until further notice.

A milling and paving operation to repair the damaged road will begin at 8 p.m., Goddard added.

There was no word on whether charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

In a story earlier today we mistakenly showed video of a PJ Murphy Transportation truck which was involved in an accident at the same Revere rotary in April of 2020. That company was not involved in today’s accident. We regret the error.

