LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of teenagers was caught on camera swarming a McDonald’s in Lynn and violently attacking an employee, in one of two separate assaults Lynn police are investigating involving large groups of juveniles over the weekend.

The assault occured at the McDonald’s on Boston Street. The video captured several of the teenagers repeatedly punching an employee, and pinning them up against the drive-through window.

“It’s just nuts because I was born and raised in this city. I don’t know, it’s just crazy,” said Charlie Stevens, a Lynn resident.

The franchisee of the McDonald’s said the employee is okay.

Lynn police say they are investigating two separate incidents involvings large groups of teenagers over the past weekend. Police have not said where the second incident was, but said only the one at the McDonald’s involved an assault.

“It’s sad that the youth don’t have what we had in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, you know?” said Phillip Howlant, a Lynn resident. “They don’t have the work ethic, they don’t grow up with understanding that you behave and you listen to olders, and you don’t do stuff like going to McDonald’s and doing that.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Lynn police.

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