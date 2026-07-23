BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree limb fell in Boston’s South End during the sudden storm Wednesday, narrowly missing a woman pushing a stroller on the sidewalk by just seconds, doorbell video captured.

Despite the close call, Boston police said no one was hurt and damage to nearby homes and cars parked on the street was minimal.

“It was crazy. Like, nothing was damaged after all of it falling that hard. Kinda funny. Lucky. Definitely lucky for her,” said Trisha Welsh, a homeowner in the area.

People who live in the area said city workers helped clean up the branches a couple of hours later.

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