HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Holbrook police officers are being commended for pulling a trapped driver from a burning vehicle following a crash early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 3:30 a.m. on Pine Street found a Jeep that had crashed through a utility pole and caught on fire, according to police.

Sgt. Martin Faherty and Officers Jonathan O’Brien and Matthew Richards worked together to free the driver about a minute after arriving on the scene. Sgt. Faherty and Officer Richards then dragged him to safety.

Officer O’Brien sustained minor burns to his fingers during the rescue.

Holbrook Fire Department crews extinguished the vehicle fire, treated the driver, and transported him to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

“These officers did an incredible job under dangerous conditions,” Chief Del Papa said. “The outcome would have been much different had they not arrived so quickly and acted immediately. Their quick response likely saved his life.”

The driver, a 37-year-old Holbrook man, will face charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

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