CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS sources, two people were shot in the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive for reports of shots fired. Officials say state troopers became involved, and one person was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses recounted the scene as the gunman opened fire.

— Witness recounts Cambridge shooting —

— “Like a video game”: Witness recounts Cambridge shooting —

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