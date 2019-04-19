Water main break expected to shut down I-93 north off-ramp for 4 hours in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Interstate 93 northbound off-ramp in Charlestown will be closed for about four hours Friday afternoon as Boston Water and Sewer crews work to repair a water main break.
Crews responding to the area of Cambridge Street shortly before 12 p.m. found water spewing into the road, officials said.
Excavators are being used to determine the source of the leak and a 12-inch water main has been shut down.
State police closed the exit 28 off-ramp, which carries traffic off I-93 to Sullivan Square.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
