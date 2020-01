CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded a Chelsea neighborhood Thursday night.

Crews responded to the break on Washington Avenue.

It is unclear if utility crews are en route or if water service has been impacted.

Motorists and pedestrians in the area should use caution.

The cause of the break is still unknown at this time.

