SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Somerville was repaired Friday morning, after it sent water gushing near Union Square that damaged at least one business in the area, according to the store owner.

“I saw water is going 20 feet in the air, and all the water was coming from there and flooding into our basement,” the owner of an affected liquor store said.

The owner said he first got a call from his alarm company around 5 a.m., followed by a second call.

“Then I received a call from another company, they’re watching my store 24/7 live and they said we’ve seen some water on the floor. Then I just rush here from my home,” he said. “When they came here, the water was all over.”

The owner said crews managed to get the water to stop at approximately 7 a.m., but he likely lost at least $100,000 in liquor and other goods.

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