BOSTON (WHDH) - Work is underway on Federal Street in Boston to repair a water main break.

Lots of water flowed down to Purchase Street following the break late Thursday night.

The water flooded streets near South Station and sent water down the ramp into the O’Neill Tunnel.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission was on scene, where the road was drying up by 5 a.m. Friday.

The area could remain blocked off into the morning commute hours.

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