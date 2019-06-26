Water main break shuts down streets in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break temporarily shut down two busy streets in Swampscott Wednesday.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area of Paradise Road and Franklin Avenue as water flooded the streets and utility crews worked to repair the damage.

Paradise Road remained closed into the night.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the break.

