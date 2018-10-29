Waterspout spotted off Martha’s Vineyard as powerful storms roll through region

(WHDH) — A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning shortly after the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Dukes and Barnstable counties.

7News viewers Samantha and Heath, along with a person onboard a Steamship Authority ferry, captured the waterspout on Vineyard Sound.

The warning for Dukes County expired at 10:15 a.m. The warning for Barnstable County expired shortly before 11 a.m.

A tornado warning was previously issued for parts of Rhode Island.

The cell of extreme weather brought heavy rain, fierce winds, thunder, and lightning to many parts of the region.

A 65 mph wind gust was reported in Falmouth.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Here's a photo of a waterspout over Vineyard Sound at approx 950am this morning, taken from the Steamship Authority Ferry, Island Home. pic.twitter.com/CyIAOedQsi — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 29, 2018

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)