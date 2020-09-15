Watertown police share video as they search for attempted break-in suspect

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say tried to break into a house on Adams Avenue last week.

Police shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday showing a man walking up the home. Investigators say he left behind a backpack with a yellow crowbar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

On 9/11/20 at approx 8:40 pm, the suspect depicted in the video, attempted to break into a residence on Adams Ave.

The suspect ran from the scene leaving behind a backpack with a yellow crowbar. Anyone with information related to this incident or suspect, please contact the WPD pic.twitter.com/Jw4z8Q7bOV — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) September 15, 2020

