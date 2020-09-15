Watertown police share video as they search for attempted break-in suspect

Courtesy Watertown Police Department.

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say tried to break into a house on Adams Avenue last week.

Police shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday showing a man walking up the home. Investigators say he left behind a backpack with a yellow crowbar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

 

