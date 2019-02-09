Watertown school administrator killed in Somerville hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A longtime Watertown Public Schools administrator was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville on Friday and now police are looking for the driver who hit her and sent another woman to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road about 7:16 p.m. took two women to the hospital, where Allison Donovan, 40, of Somerville, was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Donovan was a school teacher and administrator in Watertown, according to a statement issued by Watertown Public Schools.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the unexpected death of Allison Donovan. Ms. Donovan was a long time educator and administrator in the Watertown Public Schools who was loved by students and staff,” the statement read. “Most recently, she served in the role of K-8 LIteracy and Title 1 Coordinator. She brought invaluable knowledge, insights, compassion, and dedication to the district and was passionate about providing students with the best education possible. She will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Support for Watertown Public Schools students and staff will be available.

The second woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was operating a dark-colored, late-model, full-size pickup truck, and the truck is believed to have struck the pedestrians in a crosswalk, officials say.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained front-end damage to the left side, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250 or 7254. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting 617spd to TIP411.

