Wayland woman and friend head to England for 3rd royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (WHDH) — A woman from Wayland and her friend from college made their way to England this week to take in their third royal wedding.

Karen Miller and Andrea Soskol, both Boston University alumni, first went to London in 1981 to study abroad. It was there they first caught royal fever, taking in the wedding preparations for Princess Diana and Prince Charles and then watching the wedding in July. Miller said they organized an engagement party at their dorm and they both dressed up like the royal family.

They both have been fascinated with the royal family ever since, with Miller comparing her love for the royals to how Patriots fans feel for their team. At Miller’s home in Wayland, she showed off her collection of royal memorabilia, including dolls, magazines, purses and even cookie tins.

“I didn’t really expect to be caught up in it but it’s like a wave, it’s a huge wave,” said Miller.

The friends visited London again in 2011 to watch Diana’s son Prince William marry Kate Middleton. Once again, they dressed for the occasion. Both women wore the same blue dress Middleton wore for her engagement. Seven years later, they have returned. This time, their outfit is a green dress and white trench coat, copying what Meghan Markle wore for her engagement. They topped off their look with Union Jack purses and matching tiaras.

“It’s just magical. Everyone is just so excited, we’ve made friends with a million people,” said Miller. “Everyone is here for the same reason, to wish the royal couple well.”

