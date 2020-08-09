‘We embraced that it’s a corona wedding’: Salem couple hosts drive-by bridal shower

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Amanda Luca and Jimi McAllister weren’t planning on an unconventional bridal shower, but they made the most of it with a drive-by parade of gift-givers — and said anyone in their shoes should make the best of the situation.

“Just do it. As much as you may not think a drive-by shower is what you expected, it will be better. So just go for it,” Luca said.

The Salem couple found their front yard decked out with a banner and party supplies on the day of the shower, and watched as friends drove up and dropped off gifts.

“Honestly, it made it so much more relaxed and fun. We didn’t have to go anywhere. Everybody came to us,” Luca said. “It’s not everyday you’ve got cars with streamers and balloons honking their horns. It really ended up being wonderful and I don’t think I could have asked for anything different.”

The maid of honor came up with the idea, and McAllister said it boosted his spirits afterward.

“And I just remember waking up going into work and I just felt happy,” McAllister said. “It felt real. And it didn’t feel like it should have been different.”

The couple had to cancel their initial wedding plans, but are still holding their ceremony in October — just in the back yard, with masks and sanitizer.

“We got fun coozies with little sayings like ‘Corona can’t stop this wedding,'” McAllister said. “So we kinda just embraced that it’s a corona wedding.”

