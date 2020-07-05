‘We had dreams:’ Family mourns man killed in shooting at Lynn cookout

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members are mourning after a man was shot and killed and four others were injured in a Fourth of July shooting Saturday night in Lynn.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Fayette and Essex streets at 10 p.m. learned five people at a cookout were shot, and one of the victims, Noe Hernandez, 35, of Lynn, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Another victim was flown to a Boston hospital for injuries that are life-threatening, officials said. The three other victims were injured in the shooting but are expected to survive, the district attorney said, and police are investigating the shooting.

Hernandez’ girlfriend said he was waiting outside for her to leave the party when the shots rang out. She believes he was trying to protect her from the bullets.

“When I came downstairs, that’s when it happened,” she said. “He just fell on my feet, blood all over my feet.”

Hernandez’ girlfriend said he’s the father of an eight-year-old son.

“We had dreams, we had plans to buy a house we cant even do that anymore,” she said.

