‘We might’ve had to share helmets’: Chiefs’ gear barely makes it to Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police didn’t let their Patriots fandom get in the way of making sure Sunday’s game went on as scheduled.

Troopers escorted a truck containing equipment for the Kansas City Chiefs to Foxborough after in time for Sunday’s game at 4:25 p.m.

“As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for Pats Nation, we did escort the delayed Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro,” state police tweeted. “Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats.”

The tweet came less than an hour after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the issue with the Chiefs equipment. Some of the Chiefs’ gear had been left on their plane and was flown to Newark, New Jersey, and had to be rushed to Foxborough.

A few hours later, the Kansas City Police replied to the State Police, thanking them for the help.

“Thanks for the assist; we would for sure do the same thing for the Patriots … or would we …” the police tweeted.

The Chiefs eventually won the game, 23-16. Kansas City coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both saw their gear delivered late.

“I think everybody did a good job of getting it back, here we had plenty of time and we rolled,” Reid said after the game.

“It was a crazy thing, but I love those equipment guys, it was a weird thing that happened there,” Mahomes said after the game. “They let us know it would be here before we went out there, we might’ve had to share helmets if they didn’t get it here.”

A Chiefs’ spokesman just said all the team’s equipment has arrived in Foxboro. Roughly 35 players had been missing helmets and or shoulder pads. No more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019