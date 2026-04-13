WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car in Webster Saturday, police said.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the girl, identified as Marleigh Guevara, unresponsive. They said she had been walking near School Street at the time.

Before first responders arrived, they said a passerby with their own defibrillator initiatied CPR. Webster EMS subsequently took over care. Guevara was taken to UMass Hospital where she later died.

Guevara’s mother told 7NEWS her daughter was playing outside right before the accident. Neighbors said they heard the crash and ran out to help.

“I heard a big bang, I was looking out the window, I see a whole line of cars,” Jason D’Ande said, a Webster resident. “I came outside, there’s a car with a dent in the roof, a child in the road, and traffic just kept coming.”

The driver was identified as Sherry Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge. Dudley police said she was arrested in their town a week before this crash for driving under the influence of drugs. Court paperwork from that case revealed officers found heroin and crack cocaine on Plitouke and in her car.

Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said there was no evidence Plitouke was under the influence in this case, and so far, she is not facing charges.

“Yes its the same person. I can tell you there were no signs of intoxication on Saturday,” Shaw said.

People who live in the area said speeding has been a concern for years.

“I’m very upset, devastated for the family,” Jill Peters said, a Webster resident. “I feel like it could have been prevented, even right here, all kinds of crosswalk signs leading up to where the child got hit. Obviously they’re being ignored.”

Guevara was a fourth grade student at Park Avenue Elementary School.

In a statement, Webster Public Schools Superintendent Monique Pierangeli wrote in part, “We are heartbroken at the loss of one of our young 4th grade students, Marleigh, whose life was tragically cut short in an accident. At just 10 years old, Marleigh was a bright light in our school community, full of promise, curiosity, and joy…In moments like these, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is, and how important it is that we come together to support one another with compassion, kindness, and care.”

“It’s just awful,” Shaw said. “Just awful for our community when a child dies tragically like this. It takes a little piece of the community with us, something we’re all mourning.”

A vigil was held to honor Guevara’s life Monday night. Those who knew her remembered her as a ray of light who loved unconditionally.

“Marleigh was energetic, always had a smile, loveable, had love for others, so this is a hard digestion right now,” said Esteban Carracci, Jr., Guevara’s Pastor. “Marleigh was one to give a smile, open her heart and love on others. Her legacy would live on through the acts of kindness that others can do.”

The crash is being investigated by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Unit, the Webster Police Department, and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

A GoFundMe to support Guevara’s family can be found here.

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