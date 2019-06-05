Webster police searching for suspect in alleged abduction, sexual assault of girl

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police have released new details as they continue to search for a person who reportedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from a local park, drove her to Connecticut and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The girl and her parents walked into the Webster police station about 4:45 p.m. Friday to report that the preteen had ridden her bicycle to May Street Park to meet a friend and ended up getting into a car with a man who said he needed help, according to Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

The girl told her parents the man took her over the state line into Connecticut, sexually assaulted her and then dropped her off somewhere in the vicinity of Chase Avenue in Dudley, where she ran to a nearby home.

“I was glad that she found the people she did find that helped her and got her in touch with her parents,” Shaw said.

Kelly Albright says she was speaking with an officer inside the station when the girl and her parents came in to file their report.

“The fear and everything in the parents’ faces and the girl’s, it was absolutely terrifying,” she recalled. “She was crying, it was terrifying.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, two-door car with a light interior.

The man was described as being white with blonde hair, a “skinny” face, and light facial hair growth.

The incident is being investigated by Webster police, detectives from the Connecticut State Police, and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area of May Street Park from 2:30 pm to 3:30 p.m. on May 31 is urged to call 508-943-1212 or email crimetips@websterpolice.com.

