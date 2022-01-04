WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley Public Schools announced Monday that they will be resuming their winter athletic season after temporarily suspending it due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among athletes.

Staff from the school district met with the Wellesley Health Department before making the decision to continue on with winter sports under the following circumstances:

Locker rooms will only be used as changing areas before practices and contests but not during or after. They will not be used as storage areas for personal belongings.

The hockey locker rooms at the Boston Sports Institute will not be used at all.

Student athletes and coaches that are indoors must continue to be masked.

Students should remain as distanced as possible while riding on a bus with masks worn and windows open. There is also no eating or drinking allowed while riding on the bus.

Spectators will be limited to two adults per rostered student athlete at all home games.

Athletes and coaches who are experiencing symptoms should not attend games or practices.

Practices are resuming Tuesday with outdoor competitions beginning Wednesday and indoor competitions Friday.

The Athletics Department says they are working to reschedule the games that were postponed during the pause.

