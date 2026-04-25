WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Wellesley woman on two counts of murder in the deaths of her 6-year-old and 7-year-old children, officials said.

Janette MacAusland, 49, is currently being held in Vermont and is expected to appear Monday in Bennington County Superior Court on a fugitive from justice charge, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has announced.

The announcement came hours after officials announced the two children had been found dead in a home on Edgemoor Road.

Massachusetts State Police and Wellesley Police Department are working closely with the Vermont State Police to have MacAusland transported to Massachusetts to answer to the murder charges.

The victims were students in the Wellesley Public School System.

Counselors will be on site on Monday to provide support and services.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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