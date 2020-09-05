Wellfleet beaches temporarily close to swimming due to shark sightings

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Wellfleet beaches were temporarily closed to swimming on Saturday due to confirmed shark sightings, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

The first ping for a shark came in just after 11 a.m. near Maguire Landing and Lecount Hallow beaches, the Conservancy said. Maguire Landing was closed to swimming for approximately one hour.

Another ping for a shark came in about 40 minutes later by Newcomb Hallow Beach, which was ordered closed to swimming until 1:38 p.m., the Conservancy said.

