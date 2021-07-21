BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins visited a Brighton rabbi who is on the road to recovery after being stabbed multiple times last month.

Rollins arrived at Rabbi Shlomo Noginski’s home Wednesday afternoon and promised to deliver justice as the investigation into the attack that occurred near a Jewish day school continues.

“He thanks God he feels better and is slowly recovering,” a translator said for Noginski.

The 41-year-old father of 12 said he was on the phone outside the building when he was approached by a man later identified as 24-year-old Khaled Awad.

Police say he demanded the rabbi’s car keys and when the rabbi tried to get away, Awad stabbed him eight times. Investigators say he was also carrying a gun at the time of the attack. Awad has pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges.

Through the translator, the rabbi thanked everyone who wished him support from around the world.

“He’s going to the doctor to take medicine and he feels much better now. And he trusts our legal system and is thankful for the American court system,” he said. ” When we see evil and we see darkness the best response is more kindness in the world.”

At the meeting Wednesday, Rollins said Noginski was the victim of a hate crime and that she plans to hold the suspect accountable.

“Just let him know that we are going to fight to make sure this individual is held accountable. And let the Jewish community know that we are aware anti-semitism exists and we are going to hold people accountable when they engage in hate, which is what I believe happened here,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)