‘We’re right on track,’: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang focusing on Iowa caucus

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang sat down with 7’s Justin Dougherty via satellite from Iowa where he says everything is going according to plan as he sizes up his competition ahead of the nation’s first caucus.

Though he still sits outside the top five in most polls, Yang says he has his sights set on growth.

“We’re right on track to shock the world on February 3 and then bring this to New Hampshire where February 11 we are going to keep on making history,” Yang said. “The plan has always been to grow and grow and then peak at the right time when the voting starts.”

The tech entrepreneur virtually started from zero as a candidate — the most recent addition to his resume being head of a national nonprofit.

But, he feels being the leader of an organization makes up for his lack of experience in the political sphere.

“You have to generate consensus and galvanize energy around a vision and have people move in that direction rather than just having this sort of top-down approach,” he said.

Much of Yang’s focus so far has centered on economic issues.

Yet, with the stock market soaring to all-time highs in 2019, many expect President Trump to tout economic accomplishments under his administration.

So instead, Yang is doubling down on his push for a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for every American citizen.

“We need to build a trickle-up economy from our people, our families, our communities up,” he explained. “That starts with taking some of the value that’s leaving our communities as Amazon and other tech companies suck us dry and put $1,000 a month of that value into our hands.”

He says that thanks to his efforts, his agenda is appealing to a wide range of voters — making him the most electable.

“If you put Democrats and all of the independents, and Libertarians and disaffected Trump voters that I am drawing into the campaign, that makes me the best bet to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

Yang is also banking on celebrity endorsements. A handful of actors, including comedian Dave Chappelle, have voiced their support.

Chappelle will be hosting benefit shows for the candidate in South Carolina.

