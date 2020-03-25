‘We’re scared’: Delivery drivers say they are being thrust to front lines of pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - With each home a potential coronavirus exposure risk, delivery drivers say they are being thrust to the front lines of the pandemic.

“We’re scared, we’re scared to be out there. You know, we’re risking our lives every single day,” one FedEx worker who wished to remain anonymous said.

According to him, he has been working six and seven days a week since the outbreak began and visiting more than 150 homes and offices in a day.

“We ring the doorbells, when we go to a business we take the elevators. Even the door knocks, everything,” he explained.

He said that the protective gear provided is minimal — just a couple of pairs of latex gloves a day and some disinfecting wipes.

The FedEx employee said he bought his own hand sanitizer to help combat the virus.

7NEWS reached out to FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service to see is they have implemented any new policies to protect their employees.

All say they have minimized or eliminated gathering signatures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of their fleets and encouraged handwashing and social distancing.

“If we don’t work we don’t get paid,” the FedEx employee said. “That’s how it works with us.”

A number of drivers said they are grateful their work is helping to protect others from exposure, they just wish more precautions were taken so that they are not exposed either.

“You could say we’re risking our lives, yes.” the man said.” We’re also doing the right thing by helping others, but we want to do it in the right way.”

