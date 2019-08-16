West Newbury police arrest 5 in connection to string of car break-ins

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested five men believed to be responsible for a string of reported car breaks across several towns.

On June 16, West Newbury officers received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into overnight on Robin Road and Crane Neck Street. A TD Bank card was stolen from one of the vehicles.

The stolen bank card was used at the CVS on Lowell Avenue, Haverhill multiple times between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy helped officers to identify a 20-year-old Jamaica Plain man, whose name was not released.

He is facing several charges including, larceny, credit card fraud and attempting to commit a crime.

That same night, Groveland and Haverhill Police also received multiple reports of motor vehicle break-ins.

Four more suspects, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old from Jamaica Plain, and a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old from Boston were taken into custody in Weymouth for car breaks in that area.

Investigators allegedly found a laptop that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Robin Road in West Newbury and connected them to the breaks there as well.

The four suspects are facing conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving stolen property charges.

All five are expected to appear in Newburyport District Court at a later date.

Residents in these areas are reminded to always lock their cars and to never leave valuables inside.

