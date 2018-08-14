West Nile Virus detected in Seekonk mosquitoes

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Seekonk, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are common throughout the state and can be found in urban and rural areas.

The Department of Public Health offered up some tips for protecting against mosquito bites.

Avoid peak mosquito hours, which are from dusk to dawn.

Wear protective, long-sleeve clothing, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

Wear mosquito repellant

Drain and standing water around your home, including unused flowerpots, wading pools, and birdbaths.

Install or replace screens on your house to prevent mosquitoes from coming inside.

Seekonk residents who would like to request that their properties be sprayed can call Bristol County Mosquito Control at 508-823-5253.

