BOSTON (WHDH) - The owner of a convenience store in West Roxbury was arraigned on drug trafficking charges Monday after prosecutors say a search warrant prompted by community complaints uncovered a variety of drugs.

Isaac Rosa, 45, was arraigned in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams, and possession of cocaine, marijuana, Gabapentin pills, and Percocet pills with intent to distribute, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers executing a search warrant at Familia Groceria on Grove Street on Jan. 19 allegedly found 12 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, 9 Gabapentin pills, and 10 Percocet 30 pills. Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, $1,031.00 in U.S. currency, and 3 cell phones.

Rosa was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending his return to court March 29 for a probable cause hearing.

