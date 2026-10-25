WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westboro Police Chief Todd Minardi has been placed on administrative leave following a call for service in Shrewsbury on Friday.

In a statement, the town said it placed Minardi on administrative leave and began taking steps to retain an outside investigator to look into the matter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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