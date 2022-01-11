WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are urging drivers to move over and slow down when driving by emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road after a truck slammed into two Westboro police cruisers.

The officers were parked on the side of Route 9 near Interstate 495 around 6 p.m., helping a driver whose car broke down when the crash occurred, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The truck ran into the first cruiser which in turn rear-ended the second.

Thankfully the officers were not seriously injured. WPD once again reminds drivers to MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Please. For your safety and the safety of our officers. #MAtraffic #moveover — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 12, 2022

The officers were not seriously injured.

It is unclear if the driver is facing charges.

