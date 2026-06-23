WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westboro police officer became the first officer to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts over the weekend.

Ashlyn Mercier, who is from Worcester, highlighted her community service initative “Nick’s Courage: One Smile Goes A Mile.” It’s named after her younger brother Nick, who is a two-time pediatric cancer survivor.

“I created this initiative really just to give back to the community, and to provide hope for children who are battling critcal illnesses,” Mercier said.

Mercier said her fellow officers at the Westboro Police Department have been nothing but supportive of her win. She said she’s proud to represent police officers on a national stage.

“The department has been so supportive, and it’s just really filled my heart with so much pride, and and so much joy on the Miss America stage, and also to represent law enforcement officers across the country,” she said. “I’m super thrilled and just honored to represent Miss Massachusetts 2026.”

She said pageantry and policing skills have crossover.

“The ability to perform on the spot as you are in pageantry, and in my job, responding to calls that require me to act quickly and respond with a calm, cool level-minded head,

these are all things I do in my role as Miss Massaschusetts, and my role as Officer Mercier,” she said.

Mercier is also set to compete in the Miss America pageant in September.

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