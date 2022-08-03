SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A months-long operation involving state and local police led to a massive drug bust in western Massachusetts, according to authorities.

State Police said an investigation into the area’s methamphetamine distribution networks led to the arrest of two suspects and seizure of almost 2,500 grams of suspected “crystal rock” meth, over 1,500 grams of suspected Ecstasy pills, and more in Springfield this week.

The arrests and seizures came after an MSP Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and a Northwestern District taskforce spent months collaborating before identifying the main target of Monday’s arrests.

Ernest Fickling, 41, was detained without incident in Springfield Monday morning, after police obtained search warrants for an apartment Flicking was walking away from at the time. As police executed the warrants, they said they encountered a second person described as an “occupant,” 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder.

Wilder was also detained and transported with Fickling to Springfield’s police department as troopers and officers seized large amounts of suspected drugs, in addition to a firearm and ammunition.

According to a press release from State Police, the items seized included a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded, inserted extended magazine. Police also found two additional boxes of .40 caliber ammunition, in addition to:

– Approximately 2,418 grams of suspected “crystal rock” methamphetamine;

– Approximately 1,557 grams of suspected Ecstasy pills;

– Approximately 196 grams of suspected cocaine;

– Approximately 109 grams of suspected fentanyl pills;

– Approximately 6 lbs. of suspected marijuana;

– 48 ounces of liquid “bath salts,” a Class C drug;

– 30 Oxycodone pills

Police also found an undetermined amount of cash.

Flicking has since been arraigned on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges, including Trafficking in methamphetamine, 200 grams or more and Trafficking in fentanyl between 100-200 grams. He also faced gun-related charges that included Possession of a large capacity firearm during commission of a felony and Illegal possession of ammunition.

Wilder also faced charges and was arraigned on similar drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to officials.

