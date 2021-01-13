Westport man arrested after detectives review video of beating that left infant son hospitalized

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport is man facing criminal charges following a beating that left his adopted 2-month-old son hospitalized over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Stephen Kegyes, 32, was arraigned this week in Fall River District Court on charges including three counts of permitting injury to a child, two counts of strangulation, and one count of assault and battery on a child with injury, according to the Westport Police Department.

Video recovered from inside Kegyes’ home reportedly showed him abusing the infant on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators on Sunday learned that the boy was being treated for multiple injuries at Boston Children’s Hospital, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Kegyes is being held behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

