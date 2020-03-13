Westport police arrest man accused of driving stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was arrested after police say he was caught driving in a stolen vehicle in Westport on Friday morning.

Officers patrolling Old Country Road around 3:25 a.m. found a stolen motor vehicle traveling east on Drift Road, police said.

Officers activated their emergency lights and approached the vehicle after it turned into a driveway on Old Country, causing the driver, identified as Shaun McGoran, 40, of West Warwick, to put up his hands and surrender, according to police.

His passenger, Samantha Botelho, 24, of Fall River, also complied with an order to get out of the vehicle and surrender, police said.

When backup arrived, McGoran got up and ran south into the side yard of a home but was later placed under arrest, police said.

Officers found burglary tools in his vehicle, including lock picking sets, bobby pins, keys, and homemade lock-picking devices, which McGoran said he used to pick locks, according to police.

McGoran also admitted to stealing the car he was in from Coventry, Rhode Island, police said.

He will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, making of burglarious instruments, failure to stop and identify himself to police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

His passenger will be charged with possession of crack cocaine, which was also found in the vehicle, police said.

