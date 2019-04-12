Westwood drivers should expect detours as work begins on East St. Bridge

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westwood drivers should should expect delays and detours as work begins on the East Street Bridge Saturday.

Officials for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority say that the work to lower the roadway underneath the bridge that carries the Franklin Commuter Rail Line will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. April 20.

The road heading westbound will be shut down at the rotary over I-95/Route 128. Local traffic only will be permitted to pass through to Carroll Avenue.

Those traveling westbound from I-95/Route 128 should take the University Avenue exit and follow University Avenue to US Route 1, stay on University Avenue to cross US Route 1 onto Everett Street, turn right onto Washington Street, and proceed to East Street.

The road leading eastbound will be open to traffic throughout the duration of the reconstruction.

Construction to increase the vertical clearance of the bridge to 13 feet, 3 inches on the bridge has been ongoing since March, 2018.

