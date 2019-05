WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westwood woman who went missing after she was last seen walking a dog has been found safe, police say.

Ashley Littlejohn and her mini white and brown greyhound were safely located and reunited with family, according to Westwood police.

