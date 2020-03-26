Weymouth crews battling massive blaze at abandoned Naval air station

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has fully engulfed an abandoned Naval air station.

Crews were called to the scene on Shea Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire shooting out of the old military base.

Multiple agencies are responding to try to attack the flames from all sides.

There is no immediate word of any injuries.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

