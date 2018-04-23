Weymouth firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in senior housing complex

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire in a senior housing complex in Weymouth Monday.

The fire, first reported about 1 p.m., broke out in the fifth floor of the apartment building located at 519 Broad St.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

