Weymouth man arrested in connection with his father’s death

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of his father, whose body was found inside of a home they shared Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a death on Lochmere Avenue around 7 p.m. found the suspect, William Walling, Jr., 37, in front of the home and the victim, William Walling, Sr., 61, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The family had alerted police to the home after making a well-being check on the victim, officials said.

“The scene they observed led them to exit the home and contact police by 911 call,” the district attorney said.

The victim was pronounced dead by South Shore Hospital paramedics at the scene, officials said.

Walling, Jr. was placed under arrest and is being held for murder.

He is expected to be arraigned by a justice of the Quincy District Court on Monday.

