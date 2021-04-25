Weymouth man facing attempted murder charges after 3 people stabbed outside Quincy bar

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed three people during a large fight outside of a popular bar in Quincy early Sunday morning.

Tyler Maclean, of Weymouth, was arrested on charges including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disorder in progress at Rags Tavern on Washington Street around 1 a.m. found several people fighting in the parking lot, as well as three stabbing victims, police said.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to Boston Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, while two other 21-year-old victims were taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

Maclean was treated for facial injuries before he was booked at Quincy police headquarters.

Anyone with information on the fight is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

The incident remains under investigation.

