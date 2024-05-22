WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A six-year hiatus, five months of planning, and one new school building later, a Weymouth middle school brought back a time-honored tradition — a choreographed lip dub video.

More than 1,200 students at the new Maria Weston Chapman Middle School participated in a 12-minute music and dance compilation to popular songs including “Dance the Night Away” by Dua Lipa, “Bang” by AJR, and “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy.

The school’s film club planned the event, mapping and timing the route so that the video could be one, long continuous shot with no edits, according to John Mullaney, the club’s director. The shoot took about 25 minutes after the months of planning and practice, he said.

“This is just a true testament to how collaboration can bring everybody together,” Mullaney said.

He said the project gave students experience in all aspects of video production, including lighting, audio, special effects, and costumes.

Chapman resumed the tradition of Abigail Adams Middle School, which used to release similar lip dub video productions to the public.

