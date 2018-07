Raccoons in Rye, New Hampshire. Courtesy Rye, New Hampshire Police Dpeartment.

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rye, New Hampshire police officer had a run-in with a couple of curious critters Wednesday.

Two baby raccoons were spotted hiding underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dunes Motel, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The raccoons were safely relocated.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)