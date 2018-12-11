SWEETWATER, Fla. (WHDH) — A few small steps on stage constituted a massive leap for a university graduate in Florida.

Aldo Amenta, who is wheelchair-bound because of injuries he suffered in a diving accident, walked on stage to receive his diploma at Florida International University in Sweetwater Sunday.

He used an exoskeleton to conquer the large feat after spending many hours of practice to learn how to use the equipment.

“That is just amazing to take those steps to something that important, even though whatever happened to me didn’t make me stop and help me achieve and fulfill my dreams,” Amenta said.

The Venezuela native received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He plans on pursuing a master’s degree.

