Where is Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski? Pats stars are no-shows at OTAs

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots took to the practice field Monday to begin “phase 3” of their organized offseason training activities, but Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were nowhere to be found.

Brady and Gronkowski were not present Tuesday either. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Brady will not attend any of the workouts, which are optional.

Brady is reportedly the lone starting quarterback in the NFL to skip the workouts. He is expected to take part in mandatory minicamp in June.

It’s not clear if Gronkowski will make an appearance for OTAs. He’s seeking a new contract but is also expected to be good to go come June, according to the NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer.

While head coach Bill Belichick is thrilled to be back out on the field, he has little interest in talking about Brady’s mysterious absence.

“I’m not going to talk about the people who are not here,” Belichick said. “The guys that are here are improving and working hard.”

Belichick simply said the team “has a long way to go” when asked if Brady’s absence could have an impact on the upcoming season.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was spotted on the field after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Brian Hoyer and rookie Danny Etling were the two quarterbacks present for drills.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)