White House directed Bannon silence in House interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon’s attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist.

That’s according to people familiar with the closed-door session who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

During the day-long interview Tuesday, Bannon’s attorney Bill Burck was asking the White House counsel’s office by phone whether his client could answer the questions. He was told by that office not to discuss his work on the transition or in the White House.

It’s unclear who Burck communicated with or whether it was top White House lawyer Don McGahn. Burk is also representing McGahn in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

