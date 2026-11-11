A White House warning to Democrats claims their planned probes of President Donald Trump’s administration — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the oversight committee, responded by saying “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide.”

The House has turned aside a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his conduct in office and handling of the war against Iran, which some Republicans blame for sweeping midterm losses.

More than a dozen House and Senate races remain undetermined one week after Election Day. Democrats could have 56 Senate seats when the counting is done in Alaska and Mississippi. Democrats already have 255 seats in the House, their widest majority in decades.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders said he won’t support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader. He said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the Democratic Party’s direction.

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Colom keeps razor-thin lead in Mississippi Senate race

More than a week after Election Day, Colom leads Hyde-Smith by about 3,800 votes, though Republican-leaning counties like Lee and Jackson have not yet released their final results.

Further updates are expected on Thursday, Nov. 12.

If Colom wins, Democrats will hold 55 seats in the Senate, and will have made the party’s largest midterm gain since 1986, during Ronald Reagan’s second term.

Top Oversight committee lawmakers react to White House warning

Rep. Robert Garcia, who will likely chair the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take over next year, said Trump “is clearly hiding something” after the White House issued a warning about their planned probes.

“He needs to understand that Congress is a coequal branch of government,” Garcia told reporters outside the Capitol.

GOP Rep. James Comer, the committee’s current chair, said the committee is “very independent” when asked about the White House’s attempt to limit its authority.

“Regardless of who is in the White House, there’s always going to be a strong desire for the Oversight Committee to be a check and balance on the executive branch, regardless of the political scenario,” Comer said.

Trump is speaking at Arlington National Cemetery

Trump has told veterans gathered in the amphitheater that service members “are indeed our protection in battle.”

He says military families “are amazing” and are “among the very best of our nation.”

Trump is also recognizing individual veterans and asking them to stand, including a 103-year-old who served in World War II.

Immigration arrests go on unabated despite Trump’s misgivings over GOP’s wipeout

It’s business as usual for Trump’s deportation offensive despite the repudiation of voters in a Republican elections wipeout.

In Los Angeles, armored and masked immigration officers blocked a hospital emergency room driveway in a heavily Latino neighborhood. In Alabama, twin 19-year-olds from Venezuela were arrested while driving back to college. And an 8-year-old Haitian boy was taken away from his uncle in San Diego.

After Democrats trounced the GOP, Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Friday that his crackdown may have been “too tough” and said “I’d love to do something on immigration” with the rival party. But then he announced Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration agenda, as his new chief of staff.

“Deportations will continue,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted the day after the election. “This includes on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Election Day.”

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Bessent moves to a military base over safety concerns, an AP source says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was forced to relocate to a military base over concerns for his safety after spending months executing a massive economic campaign against Iran aimed at severing all of Tehran’s remaining financial ties around the world.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details, said the relocation was partly due to media reports that helped identify Bessent’s home address. The relocation was earlier reported by The New York Times.

Other top Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, live on military bases.

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Trump observes Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery

The president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier to honor the nation’s veterans. He’ll also deliver remarks at the amphitheater.

Trump’s motorcade took a different route to the revered burial ground instead of traveling over Memorial Bridge and around a traffic circle where he wants to build a triumphal arch.

Trump’s appearance at the cemetery comes a day after nine Kennedy family members joined several lawsuits seeking to block construction, saying the towering 250-foot (76-meter) arch would cast a shadow over their relatives’ gravesites there.

Rubio speaks with Chinese counterpart before Trump-Xi meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a positive and constructive phone talk with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

Trump is set to travel to Asia next week and meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Wang told Rubio that China is willing to strengthen communications and cooperation with the U.S. and properly handle differences and sensitive issues.

The State Department didn’t immediately release a readout of the call.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent extolled the U.S.-China bond as “one of this century’s most consequential relationships” at a Tuesday night gala in New York with Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng.

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